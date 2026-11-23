Close to the PM's office, trade unions will march through the streets this morning.

The prime minister is due at the palace at 11.30 am on Monday for an audience with king Philippe. As a result, the Core Cabinet is unlikely to have time to conduct serious budget negotiations, one source expects. According to another insider, the prime minister has put a new proposal on the table, but it may be too soon for Vooruit to say yes, particularly given Monday's national demonstration in Brussels

Federal budget negotiations have been completely deadlocked since last weekend, after coalition partner Vooruit was the only party unwilling to continue working on the prime minister's proposed table. The socialists are demanding higher contributions from the wealthiest and fewer cuts to healthcare and pensions.

After deputy prime minister Frank Vandenbroucke appeared on the television programme Terzake, the prime minister held talks only with the other coalition partners last week. The full Core Cabinet will meet on Monday for the first time since the breakdown, although De Wever did speak privately with Vooruit chairman Conner Rousseau last Friday.

The three major trade unions are taking to the streets in Brussels again today to protest against the government's policies. This marks at least the eleventh national action organised by the unions. "We must keep the pressure on," they state. Yet, the previous demonstration on October 9th remains fresh in many people's memories; that national protest was overshadowed by severe violence on the fringes of the event.

To allow workers to attend the demonstration in Brussels, there are also strikes in different sectors. Public transport will be hit the most. No flights will take off or land at Belgian airports.

Earlier, King Philippe had ordered to resume the budget talks.