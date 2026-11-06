Resignation denied: King Philippe of Belgium orders PM to resume budget talks

The statement also says the king has received "a formal commitment" from the five party leaders in the governing coalition that their parties are willing to make concessions to reach an agreement within the government.

"The king stressed the importance of striking a good balance between preserving social cohesion and stimulating economic growth. Each party leader has pledged to put compromise and a sense of responsibility first in order to achieve this," it said.

Earlier, it was reported that Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever had offered his resignation.