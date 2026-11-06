Resignation denied: King Philippe of Belgium orders PM to resume budget talks
The king has refused prime minister Bart De Wever's resignation. King Philippe has instructed the prime minister to "immediately resume" budget negotiations. De Wever is expected back at the palace on Monday 16 November. The Royal Palace announced this in a press release on Friday, Belga News Agency reports.
The statement also says the king has received "a formal commitment" from the five party leaders in the governing coalition that their parties are willing to make concessions to reach an agreement within the government.
"The king stressed the importance of striking a good balance between preserving social cohesion and stimulating economic growth. Each party leader has pledged to put compromise and a sense of responsibility first in order to achieve this," it said.
Earlier, it was reported that Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever had offered his resignation.