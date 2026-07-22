Japan records first 'kokushobi' of the year

The city of Tajimi, Gifu Prefecture, recorded 40.3 degrees, followed by the city of Toyota in the neighboring prefecture of Aichi with 40.1 degrees and the Hachiman district of the Gifu city of Gujo with 40.0 degrees.

The term "kokushobi" was introduced in April for days when the mercury reaches 40 degrees or higher.

As many as 278, or about 30 pct, of all observation points across Japan saw temperatures rise to 35 degrees or higher, marking a "moshobi," or extremely hot day.

These locations included the Aichi capital of Nagoya with 39.7 degrees, the eastern city of Koga, Ibaraki Prefecture, with 39.6 degrees, the western city of Osaka with 37.1 degrees, Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward with 36.4 degrees, the northeastern city of Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, with 35.6 degrees, and the southwestern city of Fukuoka with 35.3 degrees.

Extreme heat expected to grip Japan again



Intense heat is expected across Japan on July 22, a day after some areas surpassed 40 degrees Celsius. The scorching weather is affecting both summer pleasures and daily life.



More on Japan: https://t.co/3IBXwXJE7T pic.twitter.com/F6HyRFYOa5 — NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) July 22, 2026

Earlier, it was reported that a wildfire that tore through France’s southeastern Var department overnight had burned 2,550 hectares (6,301 acres), before being brought under control.