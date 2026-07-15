Belgium seizes less cocaine but more cannabis at Antwerp port

At the same time, authorities recorded an increase in cannabis confiscations. According to figures released by Belgian customs in Zeebrugge on Tuesday, criminal networks are also adopting a wider range of methods to smuggle drugs through the ports.

Between January and June, customs seized 28 instances of drugs, down from 82 during the same period a year earlier – a roughly 66% decline. Authorities confiscated a total of 5.4 tonnes of cocaine, compared with 16.7 tonnes in the first half of 2024.

The analysis also indicates that criminal organisations continue to modify their routes, with Latin America and the Caribbean playing an increasingly important role in the smuggling of cocaine into Europe.

Meanwhile, cannabis seizures rose during the same period, with 2.3 tonnes of marijuana and 8.5 tonnes of hashish confiscated. The marijuana mainly originates from Canada and Thailand, while the hashish primarily comes from Morocco.

In response, Belgium and Canada have signed a cooperation agreement to jointly address marijuana-related issues. The partnership includes information sharing and joint operations to disrupt international drug trafficking.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Australian police had uncovered 2.7 tonnes of cocaine hidden in underground bunkers beneath shipping containers near Sydney, which authorities described as the largest cocaine seizure in the country's history.