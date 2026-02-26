Belgium opens its honorary consulate in Kazakhstan's Shymkent

The opening ceremony was attended by Belgian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Erik De Maeyer, mayor of Shymkent city Gabit Syzdykbekov, representatives of the diplomatic corps and local business circles.

Photo credit: authority of Shymkent city

In his remarks, Syzdykbekov said that the Honorary Consulate’s inauguration is a key step toward enhancing bilateral relations, and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.

He said Shymkent, the third-largest city in Kazakhstan, has strong industrial, investment, and logistics potential, paving the way for implementing joint projects.

Building partnerships with European countries remains among key areas of international cooperation, stated the mayor.

Syzdykbekov said he is assured that the Consulate’s work will provide additional impetus to trade-economic ties, investment facilitation, expanding business contacts.

Earlier, Qazinform reported a ceremonial opening of the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan took place in the German Federal State of Saarland.