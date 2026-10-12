Belgium among top 10 largest investors in Kazakhstan’s economy — Tokayev

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan views Belgium as a time-tested and reliable partner in Europe.

“Next year marks the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our countries. Your visit gives us fresh impetus to celebrate this milestone with concrete achievements. Belgium is one of Kazakhstan’s leading trading partners. Your country also ranks among the top 10 largest investors in Kazakhstan’s economy. I regard this as a clear vote of confidence in Kazakhstan’s economic future,” the President noted.

The Head of State highlighted the considerable potential to expand cooperation between Astana and Brussels in transport and logistics, critical minerals, renewable energy, agriculture, healthcare, and artificial intelligence.

“I warmly welcome the distinguished delegation of officials, regional and business leaders, prominent academics, and press members accompanying Your Majesties. I look forward to tomorrow’s Fourth meeting of the Kazakhstan-Belgium Business Council. It is encouraging to see this initiative develop into a valuable platform for turning promising opportunities into lasting results. We also value our cooperation with Belgium within the framework of the European Union and in multilateral fora. At a time of growing global uncertainty, partnerships built on trust, respect and mutual understanding are indispensable. I am confident that the best of our relationship still lies ahead. For my part, I will do my utmost to ensure that the agreements reached during your visit are fully implemented,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.

Earlier, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held talks in a narrow format with the King and Queen of the Belgians.

The royal couple’s visit will take place from October 11 through 14. This is their first state visit to a Central Asian nation.

The Head of State welcomed the high-ranking guests at Astana Airport on Sunday, October 11.