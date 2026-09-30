The Times Higher Education World University Rankings is a worldwide list of thousands of universities across hundreds of countries, based on various parameters in different domains, notably teaching and research.

KU Leuven is the Belgian university with the highest position in the THE ranking. The Flemish university is ranked 45th in 2027, up one place from the 2026 ranking. KU Leuven is the tenth highest-ranked university in Europe.

In total, ten Belgian universities are listed among the world's best, of which eight are in the top 500. Only KU Leuven managed to climb in the rankings. Six Belgian universities have fallen in the rankings. Ghent University drops from 115th to 116th place, the University of Antwerp falls from 170th to 185th, and UCLouvain drops from 184th out of the top 200 universities (205). For UCLouvain, this is the worst ranking ever.

The world's top university according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings remains, as in previous years, the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Princeton University, both in the USA. The top ten consists solely of British and American institutions.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan is expanding cooperation with leading universities in Japan and South Korea.