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    Belgian royal couple tours Alem.ai international centre in Astana

    19:54, 13 October 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, King Philippe of the Belgians and Queen Mathilde were given a tour of the museum exhibits, the robotics area, and the capabilities of the AI cinema, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Belgian royal couple tours Alem.ai international centre in Astana
    Photo: Akorda

    The distinguished guests were briefed on Alem.ai’s long-term development strategy, the TUMO Astana educational program, and the joint Kazakh-Belgian Mirror Laboratory for Artificial Intelligence and Mathematics.

    Belgian royal couple tours Alem.ai international centre in Astana
    Photo: Akorda

    The laboratory’s initial initiatives include NeuroLearn (research in AI, neuroscience, and adaptive learning) and ParkScreen (AI-based methods for the early screening of Parkinson’s disease).

    Belgian royal couple tours Alem.ai international centre in Astana
    Photo: Akorda
    Belgian royal couple tours Alem.ai international centre in Astana
    Photo: Akorda

    A symbolic highlight of the visit was the presentation of a telescope by Ghent University to talented Kazakh schoolchildren and university students.

    Belgian royal couple tours Alem.ai international centre in Astana
    Photo: Akorda

    The telescope bears the signatures of Nobel Prize laureates in Physics François Englert, Gerard ’t Hooft and Michel Mayor, as well as Belgian astronaut Frank De Winne.

    Qazinform previously reported that King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians arrived on October 11 in Kazakhstan on a state visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Belgium Astana Technology AI Robotics Akorda Presidential Residence Kazakhstan and Europe President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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