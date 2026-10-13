Belgian royal couple tours Alem.ai international centre in Astana

The distinguished guests were briefed on Alem.ai’s long-term development strategy, the TUMO Astana educational program, and the joint Kazakh-Belgian Mirror Laboratory for Artificial Intelligence and Mathematics.

Photo: Akorda

The laboratory’s initial initiatives include NeuroLearn (research in AI, neuroscience, and adaptive learning) and ParkScreen (AI-based methods for the early screening of Parkinson’s disease).

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda

A symbolic highlight of the visit was the presentation of a telescope by Ghent University to talented Kazakh schoolchildren and university students.

Photo: Akorda

The telescope bears the signatures of Nobel Prize laureates in Physics François Englert, Gerard ’t Hooft and Michel Mayor, as well as Belgian astronaut Frank De Winne.

Qazinform previously reported that King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians arrived on October 11 in Kazakhstan on a state visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.