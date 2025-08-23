Belgian rescued at 4,000 meters in Zailiyskiy Alatau

After his wife called 112, two rescue teams were dispatched to the scene in order to assist.

Rescuers reached the man within three hours, and after administering first aid, they faced the most challenging stage—a five-hour descent on foot along the mountain trail.

The man was eventually transported to Medeo Dam and later admitted him to a hospital in Almaty.

“Each of these operations is a test of the endurance and professionalism of the rescuers. Their work involves daily risks to save someone else’s life,” the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations noted.

Tips for tourists in the mountains:

Plan your route and assess your abilities.

Do not go to the mountains alone.

Keep a charged phone and power bank with you.

Take warm clothing and a first aid kit.

Do not risk your health at the slightest danger.

In an emergency, call 112—rescuers will come to help!

