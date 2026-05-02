Belgian radio devotes program to Dimash Qudaibergen

The program was prepared and hosted by Christian Filet and Nikki, with special guests, including diplomat Rakhat Nurgaliyev of the Kazakh Embassy in Brussels; Kazakh student Islambek Sman (KU Leuven University); Lucas Mommer, a young Belgian studying the dombra; and local Dimash fan club members Ann De Graaf and Wendy Mrazek.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan Embassy in Belgium

The broadcast opened with Dimash's recorded performance of the Kazakhstan national anthem.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan Embassy in Belgium

Sixteen of the artist's compositions were aired. During the program, the hosts and guests detailed the stages of his artistic journey, highlighting his unique vocal range and international recognition.

Particular attention was given to showcasing Kazakhstan: listeners learned about the meaning of the country's national flag, history, and the significance of the dombra (a traditional musical instrument). Kazakhstan was presented as a country with a rich cultural heritage and dynamic modern development.

A Kazakh student and a young Belgian performed several pieces on the dombra, bringing a special atmosphere of cultural exchange.

Notably, the program participants, including members of the Belgian fan club and the hosts, expressed hope for a concert by Dimash Qudaibergen in Belgium and their readiness to help organize it.

Dimash's music is regularly played on MSC Radio Aywaille, an internet radio station available to listeners worldwide. Originally planned as a two-hour program, the broadcast generated great interest from the audience and ultimately lasted nearly three hours.

As reported earlier, Dimash Qudaibergen received his first award in China as a producer.