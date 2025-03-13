Kazakhstan’s SCAT to launch direct flights from Shymkent to Seoul

The Transport Ministry’s press service said in a statement that Kazakhstan’s SCAT plans to open a new route to South Korea starting from May 29. Flights will be operated twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays from Shymkent to Seoul, increasing total flights between Kazakhstan and South Korea from eight to 10 a week.

The expanded services will offer further promotion of trade and economic, business and tourist contacts between the two nations, reads the statement.

As earlier reported, SCAT air carrier of Kazakhstan plans to launch a new route from Shymkent to Munich, Germany, on May 27.

It was also reported that India’s IndiGo would launch direct flights from Astana to New Delhi.