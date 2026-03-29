Belarus expands air connectivity for spring-summer season

Flights under the new schedule will operate through 24 October.

Regular routes from Minsk include: Almaty, Astana, Baku, Batumi, Delhi, Dubai* (suspended until 19 April), Yekaterinburg, Yerevan, Kazan, Kaliningrad, Kutaisi, Moscow (Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo), St. Petersburg, Sochi, Istanbul, Tashkent, Tbilisi, Tel Aviv* (suspended until 16 April), Turkmenbashi, Urumqi.

Long-haul flights will operate to: Vietnam – Nha Trang, China – Sanya, Sri Lanka – Mattala (3 and 14 April), Thailand – Pattaya and Phuket (tickets available as part of tour packages - check with tour operators for details).

Seasonal routes: Makhachkala - from 9 May to 26 September, Murmansk - from 28 May to 17 September.

Flights are also available from regional airports: from Brest - Moscow (Sheremetyevo), St. Petersburg; from Gomel - Moscow (Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo), St. Petersburg; from Mogilev - Moscow (Sheremetyevo).

According to specialists, information regarding flights to/from Dubai and Tel Aviv will be updated.

During the summer season, charter flights from Minsk will be available to: Türkiye (Antalya, Izmir, Bodrum), Tunisia (Enfidha), Vietnam (Da Nang, Phu Quoc), Egypt (El Alamein, Hurghada, Sharm El Sheikh). From Brest, flights will be available to Türkiye (Antalya) and Egypt (El Alamein, Sharm El Sheikh). From the airports of Vitebsk, Gomel, and Mogilev to Türkiye (Antalya) and Egypt (Sharm El Sheikh).

Information about new charter flights, as well as flights to Qatar, Jordan, Bahrain, and Oman, will be posted on the airline’s social media channels and official website.

Qazinform reported earlier that new air routes will link Yerevan, Almaty, and Aktau.