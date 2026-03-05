Bektenov tours new enterprises within industrial zone in Kokshetau

According to the Kazakh Government’s press service, Bektenov reviewed the development of the Kokshe Industry industrial zone in Kokshetau, which is earmarked for projects in agricultural processing, light industry, mechanical engineering, and the production of construction materials.

The Kazakh Premier was presented with new production facilities being implemented within the industrial zone. These include a brick manufacturing plant MM Brick, an oilseed processing complex Sodrugestvo Kazakhstan, and a Kazakh-Chinese dry port (logistics terminal) project Kedentransservice, among others.

The mayor of Kokshetau, Anuar Kumpekeyev, reported that the total area of the industrial zone is 600 hectares. Currently, projects worth 22.7 billion tenge are being implemented, which will create 670 new jobs, with commissioning planned for 2026-2027. By 2030, around 40 investment projects totaling more than 520 billion tenge are expected to be attracted.

The role of the industrial zone as a key platform for attracting investment and launching new production facilities was stressed. At the same time, the need for early development of engineering and transport infrastructure was noted.

At the premises of Kazakhstan Agro Innovation Corporation, the Prime Minister inspected the company’s production facilities for agricultural and municipal machinery, where he was presented with its current operations and development plans.

In 2025, the enterprise produced more than 4,000 units of equipment worth 65 billion tenge. The fourth stage of the production expansion project has been implemented, with investments of over 3 billion tenge allowing the company to increase output to 5,000 units per year, create additional jobs, improve productivity, and strengthen cooperation with domestic suppliers.

At present, a project is planned within the industrial zone to expand production capacity for agricultural, specialized, and municipal equipment to 6,000 units per year, with total investments reaching up to 10 billion tenge. Currently, the enterprise employs around 400 people.

Prime Minister Bektenov stressed the importance of accelerating the launch of industrial projects and increasing the level of localization in the mechanical engineering sector. He set tasks to the Industry and Construction, Agriculture Ministries, as well as the authority of Akmola region to support the expansion plans of Kazakhstan Agro Innovation Corporation, ensure the timely provision of infrastructure, and create favorable conditions for investors within the Kokshe Industry industrial zone.

