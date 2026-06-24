Bektenov highlights Kazakhstan’s investment opportunities at Summer Davos

Government leaders, business executives, and experts gathered at the forum to discuss technological transformation, investment cooperation, digitalization, artificial intelligence, and the search for new drivers of economic growth.

During talks with Prime Minister of Mongolia Nyam-Osor Uchral, the two sides discussed cooperation in trade, industry, mining and metallurgy, transport and logistics, agriculture, digitalization, artificial intelligence, and space technologies. They also reviewed progress in implementing agreements reached during Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh’s state visit to Kazakhstan in April and explored ways to increase bilateral trade to $500 million, a target set by the two countries’ leaders. Following the talks, Bektenov and Uchral reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation across areas of mutual interest.

Talks with Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman focused on trade and investment, transport and logistics, and digitalization. Bektenov highlighted Kazakhstan’s ongoing reforms, initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as a key factor in supporting sustainable economic growth, enhancing the country’s investment appeal, and expanding international cooperation. Both sides expressed readiness to deepen bilateral cooperation and launch new joint projects in priority sectors.

Meeting with World Economic Forum President and CEO Alois Zwinggi, Bektenov discussed cooperation in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, investment promotion, and human capital development. Kazakhstan also signaled its interest in building a closer analytical partnership with the World Economic Forum and strengthening cooperation through the Baiterek investment holding.

Kazakhstan is pursuing a range of measures to strengthen its investment appeal, including tax and customs incentives, the rollout of the Altyn Visa program, and streamlined project support through a one-stop-shop system.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Bektenov issued a number of instructions, including the launch of new railway lines in Kazakhstan by November of this year.