Bektenov calls for strict measures to protect Kazakh citizens’ personal data

According to him, the new law on cybersecurity regulates the storage and masking of personal data, as well as the extraction of such data from government information systems.

“In eGov, every citizen can see who accessed their data and for what purpose, and can give or refuse consent to its processing,” Madiyev said.

He also noted that during biometric identification, the system checks whether there is a real, live person in front of the camera. According to him, this prevents verification using a photograph or deepfake.

Additional measures are used to confirm a person’s identity, including an SMS code, an electronic digital signature, or a password.

New mechanisms to protect against telephone fraud are also being introduced.

In turn, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of protecting personal data.

“There must be strict discipline and order in this area,” Bektenov stressed.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan plans to expand eGov GPT coverage to 70% of government services.