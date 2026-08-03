Beineu-Saksaulsk highway to become ‘golden bridge’ between China and Europe – Tokayev

According to the Head of State, this road is intended not only to ensure interregional connectivity but also to become a key international transport artery.

“By strengthening ties within Kazakhstan, the road will also serve as a ‘golden bridge’ between China and Europe. The project will directly connect checkpoints on the Chinese border with the ports of Aktau and Kuryk. As a result, the length of freight transport from China to Europe will be reduced by 1,000 km, and delivery time shortened to 3 days. In our people’s value system, the construction of wells and bridges has long been considered an act of virtue and care for others,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.

He went on to declare that Kazakhstan ‘is beginning the implementation of an exceptionally important initiative that will benefit prosperity of the country and its neighbors’.

“The Beineu-Saksaulsk highway will undoubtedly gain the status of a key transport artery of national, regional, and transcontinental significance. That is why the name ‘Aral-Caspian Highway’ is most fitting for this route,” President Tokayev said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had launched the construction of three strategically important highways.