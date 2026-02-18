Beekeeping turns into new growth point for Kazakhstan’s agro-exports

The country’s honey exports last year rose by 2.5 times to make 1,477 tons against 603 tons reported in 2024. Exports growth proves high international demand for Kazakhstan’s products and reveal new opportunities for boosting agro-exports.

Uzbekistan remains the main destination with 1,264 tons or 85.6% of total.

Besides, Kazakhstan exports honey to Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Russia, USA, and for the first time, to Oman.

in 2025 honey imports plunged to 262,4 tons that reflects stronger domestic production and strengthening positions of the domestic producers.

There are 241,000 bee colonies, including 90,200 breeding colonies, in East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Almaty, Turkistan, Abai and Zhetysu regions.

Annual honey production is estimated at about 5,000 tons including 46.5% or 2,300 tons from household farms and 54% or 2,700 tons from agricultural producers.

According to the Agriculture Ministry, the 2025–2027 Beekeeping Roadmap was approved in 2024. Th working group drafted amendments to the laws on Beekeeping and Breeding Livestock and submitted to Parliament in April 2025.

On February 11, 2026, the first working group meeting was held on draft amendments to improve transparency, breeding practices, and competitiveness of Kazakh honey in global markets.

Noteworthy, a mobile app for beekeepers was developed with support from the Agriculture Ministry.

To note, Kazakhstan set to strengthen its agro-export course via the Baltic to Scandinavia.