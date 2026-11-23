According to NASA, the November full moon will begin a series of three supermoons extending through January 2027.

The Beaver Moon will reach its peak at 2:53 p.m. UTC (7:53 p.m. Kazakhstan time) on November 24.

A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with the Moon's closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit. As a result, the lunar disk can appear slightly larger and brighter than an average full moon. NASA explains that a supermoon can appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than the faintest full moon of the year.

November's full moon is traditionally known as the Beaver Moon, a name associated with the time of year when beavers prepare for winter by building and reinforcing their lodges and storing food.

This year's Beaver Moon will also pass close to the Pleiades, a star cluster in the constellation Taurus commonly known as the Seven Sisters. The apparent encounter will create an unusual celestial pairing. However, the Moon's brightness may make the individual stars of the cluster difficult to distinguish with the naked eye.

The phenomenon will be observable from Kazakhstan, weather permitting. Astronomers recommend watching the Moon shortly after moonrise, when it appears near the horizon.

The November event will be followed by another supermoon on December 24, expected to be the largest of 2026. The third will occur on January 22, 2027.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan witnessed the largest and brightest supermoon of 2025 on November 5.