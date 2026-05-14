Beauty brand millionaire to become Catholic priest

According to the Diocese of Fresno, the ordination ceremony will take place on May 23, 2026, at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Visalia, California. Marco Ayala and Jose Francisco Orozco will also be ordained alongside Borba.

“Scott V. Borba came to St. Patrick’s Seminary in 2021. God-willing, he will be ordained this spring,” St. Patrick’s Seminary said in an Instagram post.

Scott-Vincent Borba is one of the founders of e.l.f. Cosmetics, which was established in 2004. The brand became known for its affordable cruelty-free cosmetics. According to Forbes, the company’s sales reached $100 million by 2014.

Before entering seminary, Borba worked for more than two decades in the beauty and entertainment industries as an esthetician, entrepreneur, actor, model, author and singer.

In an interview with Angelus News, Borba said he had felt called to the priesthood since childhood and credited the Blessed Mother’s intercession for helping him follow that path.

In a 2019 interview with CBS47, Borba also reflected on his former luxury lifestyle in Los Angeles, saying he eventually realized that material success and fame did not bring fulfillment.

Earlier, it was reported that South Korea’s exports of K-beauty products reached a record high in 2025 amid growing global demand for cosmetics and skincare products.