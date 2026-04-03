Bear sightings in Japan begin to increase as hibernation ends

According to the Environment Ministry, the number of bear attack victims in 2025 had reached 237 by February, the highest in a decade. The number of deaths reached 13, primarily in the northern prefecture of Hokkaido and the Tohoku northeastern region, surpassing 10 for the first time.

Waking up from hibernation, usually in late March or later, bears actively seek food and may become aggressive.

On March 8, a 69-year-old male corporate worker strayed off a hiking trail and fell into a snow hole on Mount Iwagami in the northeastern prefecture of Iwate, where he encountered a bear and was slightly injured from a bite to his left calf.

In response, the prefectural government issued a bear alert on March 24, which it usually issues in April or later. "If you encounter a bear, please act calmly, such as avoiding turning your back," a prefectural official urged.

Qazinform News Agency reported in late March that the first brown bears woke from hibernation in the Almaty reserve.