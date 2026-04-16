BBC to cut up to 10% of its workforce

The move is aimed at reducing costs amid mounting financial pressure. The corporation expects to save around £500 million over the next two years.

According to interim director general Rhodri Talfan Davies, management is considering a wide range of measures, including possible changes to the broadcasting structure and optimization of certain divisions.

He noted that in the coming months the company will focus on implementing the changes without harming key services across television, radio and online platforms. At the same time, he acknowledged that the job cuts would be a “difficult decision” for staff.

The main drivers behind the cuts include rising content production costs, pressure on license fee and commercial revenues, as well as global economic instability.

As part of cost-cutting measures, the corporation is also tightening spending controls, including hiring, travel and the use of external consultants.

Currently, the BBC employs around 21,500 staff.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Donald Trump filed a $5 billion lawsuit against the BBC, accusing the broadcaster of defamation over the editing of footage from his January 6, 2021 speech.