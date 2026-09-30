Bavaria extremely important in developing ties with Kazakhstan — Tokayev

During the meeting, the Head of State noted the successful and productive nature of the talks held earlier in Berlin with Germany’s top leadership.

Photo credit: Akorda

The President of Kazakhstan greatly appreciated Bavaria’s contribution to strengthening the multifaceted Kazakh-German relations.

“Bavaria plays an extremely important role in developing trade and strengthening ties with Kazakhstan. For us, Germany is a special partner. We firmly believe that Germany is Kazakhstan’s strategic partner in Europe and beyond, as your influence, role and achievements stretch far out European borders. You are the world’s third-largest economy,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The discussion covered issues of interparliamentary cooperation, as well as prospects for strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties.

Ilse Aigner thanked the President of Kazakhstan for taking the time to visit the Bavarian Landtag, highlighting the extensive program of his visit.

Photo credit: Akorda

As the President of the Landtag noted, Bavaria is carefully exploring opportunities to strengthen trade, economic, transport and investment ties with Kazakhstan.

The parties reaffirmed mutual interest in maintaining substantive dialogue between Kazakhstan and Bavaria.

Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the Minister-President of Bavaria, Markus Söder.