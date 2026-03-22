Baursak 101: History, meaning, and tradition

Origins in nomadic life

The origins of baursak are closely linked to the nomadic lifestyle of Turkic peoples. Life in the steppes required food that was quick to prepare, filling, and easy to store during long journeys. Fried dough met these needs perfectly.

Although the exact moment when baursaks first appeared on the nomads’ table remains unknown, historians believe the dish dates back to the era of steppe nomads and quickly became one of the most common foods of the time.

For Kazakhs, bread has always been treated with great respect. Offering baursaks to guests therefore meant giving them the best food in the house. Welcoming travelers and sharing food with them has been an important custom in Kazakh culture for centuries and remains part of everyday life.

The name itself reflects deep cultural meaning. The word “baursak” comes from a group of words such as bauyr, bauyrlas, and bauyrlasu, which convey ideas of kinship, brotherhood, and the desire for unity.

Over time, baursaks gained a deeper cultural meaning. Across Turkic traditions, these small golden pieces of bread have come to represent abundance, well-being, generosity, and warm hospitality. Today, whether served at family gatherings, celebrations, or everyday meals, baursaks remain not just food, but a symbol of unity and shared heritage.

Traditionally, baursaks were fried in animal fat (mutton grease), which gave them a distinctive flavor and created a thin crust on the outside while keeping the inside soft. Today they are typically cooked in vegetable oil, sometimes mixed with animal fat to preserve the traditional taste. Because the dough absorbs fat during frying, baursaks keep well for a long time and rarely spoil, a quality that once made them especially practical for nomadic life.

Photo credit: Maxat Shagyrbayev/ Qazinform

Varieties

Their shapes vary widely depending on family traditions and regional preferences. They may be round, triangular, square, oval, or diamond shaped.

The dough itself can also differ. Baursaks may be made from unleavened dough, yeast dough, or even cottage cheese dough. One variation, known as sour baursak, uses dough made with sour milk and eggs.

Nomadic life also produced practical versions of the dish. Zhol baursak (travel baursak) were prepared quickly for travelers heading out on the road. The dough was rolled into long ropes, pieces were torn off by hand, and then dropped into boiling oil. Another variety, shi baursak, is made as thin narrow strips and often covered with honey.

Baursaks can be eaten in many ways. They accompany main courses, salads, and other dishes, or are used to soak up juices and sauces on the plate. They can also be served sweet. With tea, baursaks may be eaten plain, sprinkled with powdered sugar, or dipped in honey or jam. Since tea is often drunk after meals in Kazakhstan, baursaks frequently become a simple dessert.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the traditional Nauryz Ball took place in Astana, bringing together representatives of the diplomatic corps, international organizations, and foreign partner institutions accredited in Kazakhstan.