According to the company's data, the volume increased by 38,500 tons compared with the same period in 2025.

The growth was primarily driven by the resumption of crude oil and aviation fuel handling, alongside a significant increase in gasoline shipments.

During the reporting period, the terminal handled 262,700 tons of Kazakhstani crude oil, compared with no crude oil shipments recorded in the first 10 months of 2025.

Gasoline throughput also demonstrated strong growth, reaching 316,500 tons. This represents an increase of 75,400 tons, or 31.3%, compared with the previous year.

Meanwhile, aviation kerosene throughput totaled 53,500 tons, exceeding the January-October 2025 figure by 50,700 tons, representing an increase of more than 19 times.

The results highlight Batumi Oil Terminal's growing role in facilitating international cargo transportation and strengthening logistics connectivity between Kazakhstan and Georgia.

This growth is underpinned by a broader range of cargo handled, enhanced operational efficiency, and stronger positions for both countries in the international transport market.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakhstan-China pipeline increased oil transportation volumes by 3% in the first 10 months of 2026.