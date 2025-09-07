Barys starts new KHL season with OT win over Traktor
Astana’s Barys started the new KHL season with a victory over the Traktor Chelyabinsk. The match held at Barys Arena ended 4:3 in overtime, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Traktor struck first with a power play from Josh Leivo, but Ansar Shaikhmeddenov scored a goal to make it 1:1 after the first period.
In the second frame, Barys took the lead with Kirill Savitsky converting numerical advantage. But Tractor's Mikhail Goryunov-Rolgizer managed to get even.
In the final period, Tyce Thompson restored the Kazakh team’s advantage, but Pierick Dubé tied it up at 3:3 just minutes before the final buzzer.
Riley Walsh, defenseman of Barys, scored the decisive goal, sealing a 4:3 victory in overtime.
Earlier it was reported that Astana-based hockey club Barys officially announced the appointment of Mikhail Kravets as the head coach of the team.