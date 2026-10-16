Bank RBK to support World Wrestling Championships with record number of participating countries

The championships will bring together the world’s top wrestlers in Kazakhstan. For fans, it will be an opportunity to watch world-class wrestling on home soil, while Astana will host one of the major events on the international sporting calendar.

“Hosting a World Championship of this magnitude is a great honor and a source of pride for Kazakhstan. When the world’s best athletes from 135 countries come to our country, Kazakhstan becomes the center of a major international sporting event, showcasing its strong traditions and great potential. For Bank RBK, it is important to be part of this event, which brings nations together, inspires young athletes and strengthens the belief that the greatest victories begin at home,” said Natalya Akentyeva, Chairwoman of the Management Board of Bank RBK.

Global scale in numbers

Interest in the championships has already surpassed previous records in terms of the number of participating countries. For comparison, the previous record was set in Istanbul in 2011, when 102 countries were represented.

According to the organizers' preliminary estimates, around 1,000 wrestlers are expected to compete. Over nine days, they will compete for medals across 30 weight categories. A total of 2,231 people have registered for the event, including athletes, coaches, heads of national federations and delegation members. More than 10,000 tourists are also expected to visit Astana during the championships.

Ahead of the competition, the United World Wrestling Congress will take place in Astana on October 23, bringing together representatives of the international wrestling community.

Opportunity to watch world champions on home soil

More than 51,000 children and teenagers train in wrestling at sports schools across Kazakhstan. For them, the World Championships will offer an opportunity to see the world’s top athletes compete in person, support the national team and experience the atmosphere of elite international competition.

“Hosting the World Wrestling Championships in Astana is a major event for Kazakhstan’s entire wrestling community. Over nine days, spectators will witness world-class competition, while our athletes will have the opportunity to compete for medals with the support of the home crowd. It is particularly important that such a tournament is being held in a country where wrestling has strong traditions and brings together tens of thousands of children and teenagers. We are grateful to Bank RBK for its partnership and support, which help make the World Championships more accessible to fans and encourage a new generation to take up the sport,” said Yerkin Okassov, Chairman of the Kazakhstan Wrestling Federation.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan was hosting a stage of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup for the first time.

License No. 1.1.821.135, issued by the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market of the Republic of Kazakhstan on July 15, 2026.