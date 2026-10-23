Bank RBK places 50 billion tenge in three-year bonds

Raising funds for a three-year term enables the Bank to expand its capacity to manage its funding base and build additional potential for further business development. The use of market-based financing instruments also provides greater flexibility in pursuing Bank RBK’s strategic priorities and supporting the needs of Kazakhstan’s economy.

For us, it is important not simply to raise financing, but to build a sustainable and flexible model for the Bank’s development. The placement of 50 billion tenge in bonds with a three-year maturity expands our capabilities in resource management and long-term planning. Another successful entry into the capital market is both a practical tool for implementing our strategy and an indication of the Bank’s maturity and its ability to consistently strengthen its position and create new opportunities for the growth of its business and Kazakhstan’s economy, said Natalya Akentyeva, Chair of the Management Board of Bank RBK.

Centras Securities JSC acted as the arranger of the placement, providing support for the transaction in the capital market.

The successful placement of Bank RBK bonds totaling 50 billion tenge confirms investor interest in the Bank’s instruments and its solid market position. Such transactions are significant not only for the issuers themselves, but also for the development of the capital market as a whole: they broaden the range of investment instruments, strengthen trust among market participants and create additional opportunities to attract financing into the economy. For us, this also marks an important milestone in our cooperation with Bank RBK, said Talgat Kamarov, Chair of the Management Board of Centras Securities JSC.

The consistent development of market-based funding enables Bank RBK to build a more diversified funding base, enhance the resilience of its financial model and create the conditions for implementing its long-term plans. For the Bank, this is not only a means of raising capital, but also an opportunity to strengthen partnerships with investors and contribute to the development of Kazakhstan’s financial market.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Bank RBK had launched lending in digital tenge.

License № 1.1.821.135, issued by the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market on July 15, 2026.