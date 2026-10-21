From a digital platform to real business: Bank RBK launches lending in digital tenge

The digital tenge is not only a new form of payment but also an additional tool for increasing the transparency of government business support programs. It enables the creation of mechanisms to track the flow of funds, while allowing banks to expand lending opportunities and improve financial processes.

Bank RBK has already issued several loans using the digital tenge, becoming one of the first banks in the country to introduce this innovation into its lending operations. In particular, one entrepreneur used the financing to purchase their own production facility in Karaganda to expand the manufacturing of equipment for livestock farms.

“Our task is not simply to introduce new technologies, but to turn them into practical tools for the economy. The digital tenge opens up additional opportunities to finance entrepreneurs and improve government support mechanisms. For Bank RBK, this is an important step in diversifying financial instruments and developing digital banking solutions. We see great potential in technologies that make financial processes more efficient and help businesses move forward,” said Aidos Mukhamedzhanov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Bank RBK.

Four months passed between the start of the project and the launch of lending in digital tenge. In May 2026, the bank began connecting its systems to the National Payment Corporation’s Digital Tenge Platform. During this period, functions for purchasing, selling, tagging, and transferring digital tenge were implemented.

The new service is already available to clients: they can open a digital tenge account through the “Internet Client” system by signing an application with an electronic digital signature, and can also obtain a loan under the government program.

For Bank RBK, this project brings together two areas of development: introducing modern technologies and expanding financing instruments. The practical use of the digital tenge creates new opportunities for interaction between banks, the government, and entrepreneurs, helping direct financial resources toward developing the real sector of Kazakhstan’s economy.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Bank RBK led Kazakhstan’s banks in retail term deposit growth. Its portfolio rose 47.8% year-on-year to 797.9 billion tenge as of August 1, 2026.

License № 1.1.821.135, issued by the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market on July 15, 2026.