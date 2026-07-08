Bank RBK climbs three places in Kazakhstan's ranking of largest banks, leads asset growth

The country's largest banks remained the main drivers of growth. Combined assets of the ten largest second-tier banks rose by 2.4%, or KZT 1.5 trillion, during the month. Together, they now account for around 89% of the total assets of Kazakhstan's banking sector.

Among Kazakhstan's largest financial institutions, Bank RBK recorded the strongest asset growth in May. The bank's assets increased by 10% over the month, several times higher than the market average. In absolute terms, assets grew by KZT 267.1 billion. This strong performance significantly strengthened the bank's market position. In just one month, Bank RBK climbed three places in the ranking of Kazakhstan's largest second-tier banks, moving into seventh place by total assets. By the end of May, its assets had reached KZT 2.9 trillion.

The result was driven in large part by the bank's diversified business model. Bank RBK serves both corporate and retail clients, offers competitive deposit products, and continues to expand its card products, including premium offerings.

ForteBank ranked second in terms of asset growth in May. Its assets increased by 5.1% over the month, or KZT 253 billion, reaching KZT 5.2 trillion. Otbasy Bank came third, with its assets rising by 4.1% to KZT 5.8 trillion.

Bank CenterCredit and Halyk Bank also ranked among the top five performers in terms of monthly asset growth. Bank CenterCredit's assets increased by 2.3%, while Halyk Bank posted growth of 2% during the month.

Infographics credit: Ranking.kz

Kazakhstan's banking sector continues to demonstrate robust, broad-based growth, supported by stronger capital positions, expanding lending activity, improved financial resilience, and rising confidence among customers and businesses. The country's second-tier banks have not only adapted successfully to changing economic conditions but have also remained a key driver of economic growth by providing financing to households and businesses. The current results reflect the maturity of the sector, the effectiveness of the work being carried out, and the banking sector's potential for further sustainable growth. Over the past five years, the combined assets of Kazakhstan's banking sector have more than doubled.

The pace of growth has been particularly notable in recent years. Between 2022 and 2026, the banking sector's assets expanded at an average annual rate of 16.6%, more than twice the average growth recorded during the previous five-year period. By comparison, between 2017 and 2021, bank assets grew by an average of just 7.7% per year.

Infographics credit: Ranking.kz

License No. 1.2.100/245/41 issued by the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market on April 5, 2021.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a new LEDS Family Educational Center opened in Astana with the support of Bank RBK.