Bank RBK and KHC: A partnership for integrated residential development

The partnership will expand domestic developers’ access to bank loans on preferential terms and create additional opportunities to implement large-scale housing projects, including the comprehensive development of urban areas.

Under the agreement, KHC will place funds with Bank RBK in the form of conditional deposits, which the bank will use to provide targeted loans to developers. With funding from KHC, the bank will finance integrated residential development projects that meet established requirements at a preferential annual interest rate of 12.6%.

The mechanism aims to reduce borrowing costs, ease the financial burden on developers, and improve the economic efficiency of construction projects.

Priority will be given to integrated residential development projects that involve building not just individual apartment blocks, but entire residential neighborhoods with the necessary social, commercial and engineering infrastructure. This approach will help create modern urban environments that provide comfortable conditions for living, working and recreation.

The implementation of integrated residential development projects involves coordinated planning of housing, transport links and pedestrian access, public spaces, landscaping and site improvements. Particular attention is paid to ensuring that projects comply with established requirements and standards for integrated residential development, which aim to improve housing quality and promote the efficient development of urban areas.

For developers, the conditional financing mechanism provides additional opportunities to secure affordable loans for capital-intensive projects. For second-tier banks, cooperation with KHC offers a way to expand their involvement in financing the construction sector through targeted funding.

Overall, the mechanism is expected to stimulate investment, support the construction industry, and increase the supply of quality housing on the market.

Kazakhstan Housing Company JSC is a subsidiary of Baiterek National Investment Holding JSC that finances and supports housing construction.

Established in 2000 as the Kazakhstan Mortgage Company, KHC was renamed in 2021 and became the single operator for housing construction following its merger with Baiterek Development JSC and the Housing Construction Guarantee Fund JSC.

KHC offers a wide range of instruments, including guarantees for shared housing construction, financing for integrated residential development projects, the purchase of housing through the redemption of bonds issued by local executive bodies (akimats), and the development of mortgage and rental housing programs, among others.

Bank RBK is currently one of Kazakhstan’s most financially stable and fastest-growing banks. It ranks 5th among the country’s largest commercial banks by corporate loan portfolio, 7th by assets and 10th by equity.

The bank actively serves its customers through 13 branches across Kazakhstan, including in the country’s largest economic centers. Thanks to its extensive branch network, Bank RBK serves approximately 33,000 corporate clients and nearly 1 million retail customers.

License No. 1.1.821.135, dated July 15, 2026, issued by the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Bank RBK had been named a winner of the 9th international Employer Brand Award (EMBRAS 2026) in the “Culture of Success: Internal Cultural Code” category.