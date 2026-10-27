Bank RBK named among top winners at EMBRAS 2026

EMBRAS is an international professional platform in the field of employer branding, bringing together companies, HR experts, and specialists in talent management and communications. In 2026, the awards received 80 project submissions from five countries across Central Asia, the CIS, and Europe. The projects were evaluated by an international jury of 29 experts representing 25 countries.

At Bank RBK, corporate culture goes beyond principles and traditions. It is reflected in how employees work every day: taking responsibility, supporting colleagues, coming up with new solutions and tackling challenges together. These everyday actions help create an environment where employees can reach their full potential and feel part of a common purpose.

Internal communications play an important role in this process, helping unite employees around common goals, maintain dialogue, and integrate the bank’s values into everyday work.

“A strong corporate culture starts with people. Even the best values mean little unless employees embrace them and put them into practice. At Bank RBK, we want everyone to understand the purpose behind their work, feel that they contribute to our shared success and have opportunities to grow. I believe it is the people who determine how far a company can go. When employees share common principles, respect one another and strive to achieve more, corporate culture becomes a powerful force behind business success,” said Natalya Akentyeva, Chair of the Management Board of Bank RBK.

In 2026, EMBRAS organizers expanded the scope of three award categories, including “Culture of Success.” This reflects a shift in the HR industry, where corporate culture is increasingly seen as closely linked to leadership, employee engagement and long-term business performance.

At Bank RBK, corporate culture is seen as an integral part of the bank’s progress rather than a separate area of work. Behind every business achievement are its people, their ideas, energy and ability to work as one team.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Bank RBK had successfully placed 50 billion tenge in three-year bonds at an annual coupon rate of 17.25%. The placement was arranged by Centras Securities JSC.

License № 1.1.821.135, issued by the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market on July 15, 2026.