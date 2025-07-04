Bank of Mongolia purchases 5.9 tons of precious metals in H1 2025
14:14, 4 July 2025
The Bank of Mongolia purchased 1,587.4 kilograms of precious metals in June 2025, an increase of 573.1 kg compared to the previous month, MONTSAME reports.
However, since the beginning of 2025, a total of 5.9 tons of precious metals have been purchased, which represents a 24.3 percent decrease compared to the same period last year.
Since the beginning of the year, the Darkhan-Uul Branch of the Bank of Mongolia has purchased 287 kilograms of precious metals, while the Bayankhongor Branch bought 768 kilograms.
The average price for purchasing gold in the past month was MNT 385,320.36 per gram.
It was earlier reported, Kyrgyzstan will sell 300 kg of gold to Malaysia for $36 million.