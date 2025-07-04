Bank of Mongolia purchases 5.9 tons of precious metals in H1 2025

However, since the beginning of 2025, a total of 5.9 tons of precious metals have been purchased, which represents a 24.3 percent decrease compared to the same period last year.

Since the beginning of the year, the Darkhan-Uul Branch of the Bank of Mongolia has purchased 287 kilograms of precious metals, while the Bayankhongor Branch bought 768 kilograms.

The average price for purchasing gold in the past month was MNT 385,320.36 per gram.

