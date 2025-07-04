EN
    Bank of England seeks public input on next banknote theme

    13:13, 4 July 2025

    The Bank of England has launched a public consultation on the theme for the next series of banknotes, inviting UK residents and British citizens abroad to share their views by 31 July 2025, reports a Kazinform News Agency correspondent.

    British banknote
    Photo credit: Unsplash.com

    Since 1970, when William Shakespeare became the first non-royal to appear on a banknote, notes have featured prominent historical figures. The Bank is now asking what broader theme should shape the next series. Suggested categories include:

    · notable historical figures

    · architecture and landmarks

    · arts, culture and sport

    · key historical events

    · innovation

    · nature

    Alternative suggestions are also welcome.

    Chief Cashier Victoria Cleland emphasized the symbolic role of currency, saying, “Banknotes are more than just an important means of payment – they serve as a symbolic representation of our collective national identity.”

    All new notes will continue to feature the monarch. The Bank noted that designing and producing new notes is a “multi-year process” to ensure quality, durability, and accessibility. Further public feedback may be sought on specific imagery once a theme is chosen.

    Earlier, it was reported that the Kazakh National Bank ran the exhibition featuring the tenge banknotes in Almaty.

