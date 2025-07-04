Bank of England seeks public input on next banknote theme
The Bank of England has launched a public consultation on the theme for the next series of banknotes, inviting UK residents and British citizens abroad to share their views by 31 July 2025, reports a Kazinform News Agency correspondent.
Since 1970, when William Shakespeare became the first non-royal to appear on a banknote, notes have featured prominent historical figures. The Bank is now asking what broader theme should shape the next series. Suggested categories include:
· notable historical figures
· architecture and landmarks
· arts, culture and sport
· key historical events
· innovation
· nature
Alternative suggestions are also welcome.
Chief Cashier Victoria Cleland emphasized the symbolic role of currency, saying, “Banknotes are more than just an important means of payment – they serve as a symbolic representation of our collective national identity.”
All new notes will continue to feature the monarch. The Bank noted that designing and producing new notes is a “multi-year process” to ensure quality, durability, and accessibility. Further public feedback may be sought on specific imagery once a theme is chosen.
