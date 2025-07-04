Bank of England seeks public input on next banknote theme

Since 1970, when William Shakespeare became the first non-royal to appear on a banknote, notes have featured prominent historical figures. The Bank is now asking what broader theme should shape the next series. Suggested categories include:

· notable historical figures

· architecture and landmarks

· arts, culture and sport

· key historical events

· innovation

· nature

Alternative suggestions are also welcome.

Chief Cashier Victoria Cleland emphasized the symbolic role of currency, saying, “Banknotes are more than just an important means of payment – they serve as a symbolic representation of our collective national identity.”

All new notes will continue to feature the monarch. The Bank noted that designing and producing new notes is a “multi-year process” to ensure quality, durability, and accessibility. Further public feedback may be sought on specific imagery once a theme is chosen.

