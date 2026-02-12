Bangladesh votes in landmark poll after uprising

Analysts say a clear mandate will be vital for effective governance in the country of about 175 million people, where last year’s unrest disrupted major industries, including the key garment export sector.

In Dhaka, queues formed well before polling stations opened at 7:30 a.m. Mohammed Jobair Hossain, 39, said he had not cast a ballot since 2008. “I am feeling excited because we are voting in a free manner after 17 years,” he said. “Our votes will matter and have meaning.”

Many residents described a markedly different mood compared with previous elections. Kamal Chowdhury, 31, who traveled from the capital to his home district of Brahmanbaria, said, “It feels festive here. People are so enthusiastic to cast their vote, it is almost like Eid.”

The race brings together alliances led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and the Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami, former partners turned rivals. More than 2,000 candidates are competing for 300 parliamentary seats, with at least 50 parties in the running, a record figure.

After voting, interim leader Muhammad Yunus said, “From today, we have the opportunity to build a new Bangladesh with every step we take. This is a festival, a day of joy, a day of liberation, the end of our nightmare.”

Security was tight nationwide, with authorities deploying about 958,000 personnel. No major violence was reported in the first hours, although isolated incidents left several people injured.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Japan’s main opposition party on Thursday formally launched a two-candidate leadership race as it attempts to rebound from a heavy defeat in last weekend’s general election.