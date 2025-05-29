FAO to extend its partnership program with Kazakhstan for another 10 years

The 10-year FAO-Kazakhstan Partnership Program has already begun delivering results and we’re ready to extend the program for another 10 years, said Qu Dongyu on Thursday, while delivering his speech at a plenary session of the ongoing Astana International Forum in the Kazakh capital.

He also noted that this year marks 80 years since the establishment of FAO, urging “more productive and clear cooperation”.

In his speech, Qu Dongyu highlighted the role Central Asia plays in global processes, saying: “Central Asia is the key crossroads in terms of geography, economic and climate”.

He said that Kazakhstan has a special part in FAO’s sustainable development strategy.