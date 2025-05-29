EN
    FAO to extend its partnership program with Kazakhstan for another 10 years

    13:07, 29 May 2025

    Qu Dongyu, the Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), hailed Kazakhstan’s contribution to transforming Central Asia’s agro-food system as well as voiced readiness to extend the FAO-Kazakhstan Partnership Program for another 10 years, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Qu Dongyu
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The 10-year FAO-Kazakhstan Partnership Program has already begun delivering results and we’re ready to extend the program for another 10 years, said Qu Dongyu on Thursday, while delivering his speech at a plenary session of the ongoing Astana International Forum in the Kazakh capital.

    He also noted that this year marks 80 years since the establishment of FAO, urging “more productive and clear cooperation”.

    In his speech, Qu Dongyu highlighted the role Central Asia plays in global processes, saying: “Central Asia is the key crossroads in terms of geography, economic and climate”.

    He said that Kazakhstan has a special part in FAO’s sustainable development strategy.

    Kazakhstan plays a key regional role as a leader in promoting innovations and forming a safer and more sustainable future both for Central Asia and the world, said the FAO Director General.

    FAO Food security Astana International Forum Events
