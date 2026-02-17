Balayeva tasks to draw up digital development strategy in culture and information sectors

The meeting attended by vice ministers, heads of committees and subordinate organizations, as well as representatives of relevant institutions reviewed the outcomes of the Ministry’s work in 2025, as well as set its key priorities for the upcoming period.

In her opening remarks, Balayeva spoke in detail about the large-scale amendments to the country’s Basic Law, noting that support for national culture and the preservation of historical and cultural heritage have, for the first time, been enshrined at the constitutional level as fundamental principles.

The meeting also addressed new approaches and modern development trends across all areas of the ministry’s activities. Particular attention was paid to the need for systematic modernization of the sectors, taking into account current challenges and the demands of the time.

It was also noted that the draft of the new Constitution, drawing on the experience of developed countries, guarantees freedom of speech and, for the first time, introduces a provision on the protection of citizens’ rights in the digital domain. In this regard, Balayeva placed special focus on digitalization and the introduction of artificial intelligence technologies across all spheres of the ministry and its subordinate organizations. The Deputy Prime Minister instructed the creation of a unified, comprehensive digital development strategy.

The Board’s meeting continued with discussions over the development of culture, creative industries, information policy, civil society, and the implementation of state youth and family policy.

In conclusion, Balayeva thanked her colleagues for their productive work and called for greater initiative in each direction. The Deputy Prime Minister also instructed strengthening interagency coordination and ensuring high-quality and timely implementation of assigned tasks.

