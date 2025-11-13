Baku hosts 2nd Azerbaijan – Uzbekistan Youth Forum

The event has become an essential platform for discussing ways to strengthen cooperation between the youth of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, implement joint projects, and support initiatives aimed at developing youth diplomacy.

Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan Bahrom Ashrafkhanov stressed in his speech that the close friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries are reflected in the active contacts of the younger generation. According to him, expanding programs implemented in the interests of youth lays a solid foundation for future cooperation.

Chairman of the Youth Parliament at the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan Otabek Sobitov noted that the primary goal of the forum is to develop youth diplomacy, strengthen cooperation between civil society institutions and promote joint initiatives that can contribute to the strategic partnership between the two countries.

During the forum, the participants discussed the creation of a long-term mechanism for cooperation in youth policy, the institutionalization of joint projects, and the strengthening of partnerships between youth organizations of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The Youth Parliament of Uzbekistan actively represents the interests of the country’s young men and women in the international arena, contributing to the development of dialogue and mutual understanding. The Baku Forum has become a symbol of friendship, solidarity, and common aspirations among the younger generation of the two fraternal peoples.

