EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Bakdaulet Agabek wins U17 freestyle wrestling world title

    21:12, 2 August 2026

    Kazakhstan's Bakdaulet Agabek won the gold medal in the men's freestyle 48 kg event at the U17 Wrestling World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Bakdaulet Agabek wins U17 freestyle wrestling world title
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    In the final, Agabek dominated Aryan of India, securing a convincing 10-0 victory to claim the world title.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Aisha Abdimalik had claimed a silver medal in the women's freestyle competition at the U17 World Wrestling Championships.

     

    Wrestling Sport Kazakhstan Azerbaijan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All