Bakdaulet Agabek wins U17 freestyle wrestling world title
21:12, 2 August 2026
Kazakhstan's Bakdaulet Agabek won the gold medal in the men's freestyle 48 kg event at the U17 Wrestling World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
In the final, Agabek dominated Aryan of India, securing a convincing 10-0 victory to claim the world title.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Aisha Abdimalik had claimed a silver medal in the women's freestyle competition at the U17 World Wrestling Championships.