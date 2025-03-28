Bakbergenova snatches victory in last second to reach Asian Women's Wrestling Championships finals

Bakbergenova faced Japan's Masako Furuichi in the semifinal match. Trailing by one point, the Kazakh wrestler pulled off a decisive move just seconds before the match ended, leveling the score.

The advantage shifted in Bakbergenova's favor, securing her spot in the final.

Her opponent’s team called for a "challenge," but the referees confirmed Bakbergenova's move.

Thus, the leader of Kazakhstan's women's wrestling team will compete for gold in the 72kg final at the Asian Championships. The final will start at 08:00 Astana time.

As reported earlier, Kazakh wrestlers have missed out on medals on Day 1 of the Asian Women's Wrestling Championships.