Baiterek Holding to maintain KZT8tn business financing, phase out budget funding from 2029

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov chaired a meeting of the Board of Directors of the National Investment Holding Baiterek, where members reviewed key issues related to the Holding’s operations and further development.

Photo credit: Kazakh Government

As part of the implementation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s directives, the Board of Directors approved an updated Development Plan for 2024-2033. The revisions are designed to strengthen Baiterek’s role in implementing the state’s investment policy, expand mechanisms for attracting private capital and introduce new approaches to supporting investment projects.

Under the Holding’s new operating model, activities will focus on three strategic areas: effective asset management, creating conditions for the development of strong businesses, and improving quality of life.

A key priority will remain large-scale financing of the real economy. Baiterek plans to maintain annual financing for its business support segment at 8 trillion tenge, with an annual capitalization of 1 trillion tenge from the national budget.

Since the beginning of 2026, the Holding’s total financing across all support instruments, including housing programs, has reached 6.9 trillion tenge. Of this amount, 5.1 trillion tenge has been allocated to support entrepreneurship.

At the same time, Baiterek’s financial model envisages gradually reducing its dependence on budgetary resources. Beginning in 2029, budget financing is expected to be progressively replaced by expanded market-based sources of funding.

Photo credit: Kazakh Government

The updated Development Plan reinforces Baiterek’s role as a strategic investor and one of the key participants in Kazakhstan’s emerging investment ecosystem. The plan places particular emphasis on high-quality project preparation, attracting private investment and strengthening cooperation with second-tier banks in business financing.

The Holding’s activities will be organized within a new investment cycle based on the principle of “investment orders,” under which projects will be developed and supported according to sectoral priorities and the needs of the economy. The measures are aimed at diversifying Kazakhstan’s economy and expanding support for non-resource sectors.

The Board of Directors also approved Baiterek’s 2025 Annual Report. For the first time, ESG indicators were presented on a consolidated basis covering the Holding’s entire group of companies.

In addition, the Board approved the Holding’s 2025 Sustainable Development Report, prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Corporate Governance Code and Baiterek’s sustainable development policy.

According to the Government, the decisions are intended to strengthen Baiterek’s investment role, increase transparency and further improve corporate governance.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had received Rustam Karagoishin, Chairman of the Board of Baiterek Holding.