Baiterek Holding to infuse 8 trillion tenge in Kazakhstan’s economic development, Olzhas Bektenov
The Baiterek Holding will channel 8 trillion tenge in the economic development of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov announced at today’s joint sitting of the Parliament’s Chambers, Kazinform News Agency reports.
To this end, it is planned to increase the capital of the Baiterek Holding by 1 trillion tenge, the Prime Minister said.
In 2023, the Holding invested 4 trillion tenge in the country’s economy. The Holding is projected to double its investments firstly in housing construction, the manufacturing industry and small and medium-sized business support.
Earlier, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov revealed the Government’s plan to cut the republican budget deficit soon.
Addressing the joint sitting of the Parliament’s Chambers, the Prime Minister said the Government is developing a draft republican budget for the three years ahead. It is projected to reduce the deficit from the current 2.7% to 2.5% by 2026, to 1.8% by 2027 and 1.4% by 2028.