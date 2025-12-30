Baiterek Holding officially transitions into National Investment Holding

— The re-registration represents a logical continuation of the Holding’s structural and substantive transformation aimed at implementing a proactive investment policy and strengthening the role of Baiterek Holding in ensuring the country’s sustainable economic growth, the statement reads.

In its new status, Baiterek National Investment Holding will focus on expanding investment attraction instruments, supporting systemically important projects, and concentrating financial resources on priority areas of economic development. Particular emphasis will be placed on supporting projects in the manufacturing industry, infrastructure, the agro-industrial complex, and export-oriented sectors.

The transformation of the Holding also implies the development of mechanisms for proactive engagement with investment initiatives — from shaping an investment portfolio to comprehensive project support involving state development institutions, second-tier banks, and private investors.

Baiterek National Investment Holding will continue to perform the functions of a key development institution, providing comprehensive support for investment initiatives, infrastructure, and industrial projects, and contributing to the country’s sustainable economic growth.

As Qazinform reported earlier, Baiterek Holding has provided KZT 9 trillion tenge in funding to support Kazakhstan's economy.