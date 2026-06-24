Baiterek expands cooperation with European and international financial institutions

Baiterek Holding Chairman of the Board Rustam Karagoishin met with representatives of European business and financial institutions and attended the Kazakhstan-EU roundtable with the participation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maroš Šefčovič.

One of the key outcomes is that the Development Bank of Kazakhstan signed a 780 million US dollars loan agreement with a syndicate including Standard Chartered Bank, JPMorgan Chase Bank, and Commerzbank, guaranteed by the World Bank’s MIGA.

Photo credit: Baiterek

Funds will support road restoration and modernization projects, including sections of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and the North–South Corridor.

The European Investment Bank and the Development Bank of Kazakhstan signed a letter of intent of cooperation to finance infrastructure projects in roads, ports, and logistics within the Middle Corridor framework.

Photo credit: Baiterek

Besides, talks with Sedecal, Roca Group, Dewulf Group, and Väderstad AB focused on industrial cooperation and localization of production in Kazakhstan.

Following the talks, two strategic agreements were signed to develop agricultural machinery manufacturing.

Kazakhstan’s Export Credit Agency and Belgium’s Credendo signed a memorandum of cooperation to strengthen ties in export insurance and support foreign trade activities.

Rustam Karagoishin emphasized that the European Union remains a strategic partner for Kazakhstan’s investment agenda. The agreements opened new opportunities for attracting investments, technologies, and expertise into priority sectors of the economy.

As stated previously, Kazakhstan, EU signed several documents.