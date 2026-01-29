Baysufinov named new head coach of Kazakhstan’s national football team

Talgat Baysufinov acted as the Kazakhstani men’s national football team's interim coach ahead of his appointment today.

Baysufinov, who previously had twice served as the national team’s head coach in 2016-17 and 2020-22, led the team to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification, where Kazakhstan beat Liechtenstein (4-0), as well as tied with North Macedonia (1-1), and Belgium (1-1).

His coaching career includes spells with FC Yesil-Bogatyr, FC Aksu, FC Irtysh Pavlodar, FC Akzhayik, as well as the youth national team. During his playing career, Baysufinov played for FC Irtysh Pavlodar, FC Metallurg Temirtau, FC Yenbek, FC Ekibastuzets, FC Zhetysu Taldykorgan, FC Vostok.

