Baikonur launch scheduled for July 3

Launch preparations are nearing completion as the cargo spacecraft, following a successful inspection of its solar panels, has been fueled with propellants and compressed gases and returned to the assembly and testing facility at Site 254 of the cosmodrome.

As per the schedule, three days prior to launch, the Soyuz-2.1a rocket with the Progress MS-31 spacecraft will be moved and positioned on Baikonur pad No. 31.

The Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Progress MS-31 spacecraft is set to launch on July 3, 2025. This cargo ship will deliver more than 2.5 tons of vital supplies needed to support the operation of the ISS and the crew’s life aboard the station.

Meanwhile, the next cargo spacecraft, Progress MS-32, has arrived at Baikonur Cosmodrome and is set to launch to the ISS this coming fall.

The Roscosmos Press Service reports that the Progress MS-32 cargo spacecraft has arrived at the technical complex of Baikonur Cosmodrome to undergo standard preparations under the supply program for the Russian segment of the ISS.

As reported earlier, the Kazakhstani-Russian enterprise Baiterek has put its technological equipment at Baikonur Cosmodrome facilities up for auction, with lots up for grabs on the website of the state property auction.