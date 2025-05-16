Baikonur Cosmodrome announces sale of tech equipment

The decision came as part of optimization efforts at production facilities and preparation for placement of new technological systems, that are being delivered, reads a statement from the enterprise.

It added that the equipment put up for auction is no longer of use and obsolete as well as cannot be integrated into the Baiterek project’s current processes.

The Kazakhstani-Russian enterprise Baiterek eyes an equipment upgrade, as it gears up for the first test launch scheduled for December this year as part of the Baiterek space rocket complex project.

Earlier it was reported that the world’s largest rocket mock-up had been installed in Baikonur.