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    Bahrain revokes citizenship of dozens accused of supporting Iran

    00:08, 28 April 2026

    The Ministry of Interior of Bahrain has revoked the citizenship of 69 individuals for their alleged support for Iranian actions, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Bahrain destroys 74 missiles, 92 Iranian drones since Feb 28
    Photo credit: Pexels

    In a statement shared on X, the ministry said the decision targets those who “expressed sympathy for and glorified Iran's sinful hostile acts,” adding that the total includes affected family members as dependents.

    The ministry said that a total of 69 individuals, including their families as dependents, have been stripped of Bahraini citizenship.

    According to authorities, all individuals involved are of non-Bahraini origin and were found to have supported Iranian attacks, including through alleged coordination with foreign entities. The ministry said the measure was taken in line with national legislation, noting that relevant bodies will proceed with implementing the decision.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said that discussions he held earlier in Muscat with Omani officials included ways to ensure safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

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