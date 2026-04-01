Bahrain revokes citizenship of dozens accused of supporting Iran

In a statement shared on X, the ministry said the decision targets those who “expressed sympathy for and glorified Iran's sinful hostile acts,” adding that the total includes affected family members as dependents.

إسقاط الجنسية البحرينية عن من أبدوا تعاطفهم وتمجيدهم للأعمال العدائية الإيرانية الآثمة وعددهم حتى الآن بمن فيهم عوائلهم بالتبعية (69) شخصاًhttps://t.co/171mRuStDZ — Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) April 27, 2026

The ministry said that a total of 69 individuals, including their families as dependents, have been stripped of Bahraini citizenship.

According to authorities, all individuals involved are of non-Bahraini origin and were found to have supported Iranian attacks, including through alleged coordination with foreign entities. The ministry said the measure was taken in line with national legislation, noting that relevant bodies will proceed with implementing the decision.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said that discussions he held earlier in Muscat with Omani officials included ways to ensure safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz.