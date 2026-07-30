Bahrain ready to expand cooperation with Kazakhstan - King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa

During the official ceremony, the Ambassador conveyed the warm greetings from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the King and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

In turn, King Hamad Al Khalifa commended the high level of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Bahrain, and expressed his readiness to further expand cooperation across all areas of mutual interest, and wished the Kazakh diplomat success in his diplomatic duties.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and U.S. held talks on Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's G20 Summit visit.