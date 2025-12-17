BAE Systems plans to sell its stake in Air Astana

BAE Systems has been a key partner of Air Astana since the airline’s founding. The Group was established in 2001 as a joint venture between the Republic of Kazakhstan and BAE Systems. Following the 2024 IPO, BAE Systems reduced its stake to 16.95% but has continued to support the airline as a shareholder and serve on its Board of Directors.

"We acknowledge that the Group is no longer a core asset within the wider scope of BAE Systems’ activities and welcome the entry of new shareholders at this important stage of the Group’s development. We also note the increased free float resulting from the sale. Recently, Air Astana announced the two largest aircraft orders in the Group’s history, demonstrating confidence in the growth prospects of our region," Air Astana stated.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Air Astana has signed a contract with Boeing for the purchase of up to 15 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.