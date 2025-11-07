Air Astana orders 15 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners

“This is the largest order ever placed by the company. It includes five firm orders, five options, and five purchase rights. The deal has been approved by the Board of Directors, and the company is now finalizing the required corporate procedures,” Air Astana said.

The new agreement complements a previous order for three Boeing 787-9s scheduled for delivery in 2026–2027, bringing the airline’s total Dreamliner order to 18 aircraft. Deliveries of the additional jets are planned for 2032–2035. The total value of the 18-aircraft fleet, including engines, is estimated at around 7 billion US dollars.

“Air Astana continues to expand its capacity to connect Central Asia and the Caucasus with Asia, Europe, and other regions over the next decade. The delivery of our first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner next year will mark a new chapter in the airline’s development. The Dreamliner combines passenger comfort, fuel efficiency, and flexibility for routes of varying length. A fleet of 18 aircraft will allow us to provide an even higher level of service and comfort for our passengers,” said Air Astana CEO Peter Foster.

Air Astana has extensive experience operating Boeing aircraft. The airline began operations in 2002 with a fleet of B737-700 and B737-800, serving routes within Kazakhstan and to neighboring Central Asian countries.

In 2003, the fleet was expanded with long-haul B757-200 aircraft, opening new routes to Asia and Europe. The B737 and B757 were retired from service in 2007 and 2020 respectively.

In 2013, Air Astana added three new B767-300ER aircraft, which continue to operate successfully on long-haul international and domestic routes.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that Air Astana Chief Executive Officer Peter Foster would retire at the close of March next year.